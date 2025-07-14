Saunkan Saunkanay 2 On ZEE5: World Digital Premiere Of Blockbuster Punjabi Sequel - Check Date

New Delhi: ZEE5 today announced the World Digital Premiere of the much-anticipated Punjabi film Saunkan Saunkne 2. Building on the phenomenal success of its predecessor, the sequel dives deeper into the quirky, lovable world of its characters—delivering even more laughter, drama, and the charm that won audiences over the first time. Reinforcing ZEE5’s ongoing commitment to regional storytelling, Saunkan Saunkne 2 arrives as a true cinematic treat for viewers.

About Saunkan Saunkne 2

Directed by Smeep Kang, SaunkanSaunkne 2 brings back the signature chaos andhumour that made it a fan favourite. After a stellar theatrical run and glowing reviews from both critics and audiences, the film is now set to premiere exclusively on the platform. The sequel picks up the story with a fresh lens, navigating the hilariously unpredictable lives of its protagonists as they face new twists, turns, and tangled relationships. With witty dialogues and memorable performances,the film captures the unique spirit of a Punjabi household.

Director Smeep Kang said, "Bringing Saunkan Saunkanay 2 to life has been an incredible journey. The love and laughter it received in theatres was truly heartwarming, and it's immensely gratifying to see audiences connect with the story once again. After a successful run on the big screen, the film now begins its second innings with the OTT release on ZEE5 and will reach a global audience, allowing even more people to experience the joy and laughter we poured into it."

ZEE5 Hindi Business Head, Kaveri Das said, "Punjabi cinema holds a special place in the hearts of our audiences. We are incredibly excited to bring the World Digital Premiere of 'SaunkanSaunkanay 2' exclusively to ZEE5. This film perfectly embodies our commitment to offering diverse and high-quality regional content that resonates with our viewers. With its stellar cast, brilliant direction, and truly engaging storyline, we are confident that this sequel will be a massive hit on our platform, providing unparalleled entertainment to audiences worldwide."

Saunkan Saunkne 2 Plot

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 picks up with a quick recap, narrated by the ever-frustrated Nirmal Singh—caught between his two quarrelsome wives, Naseeb Kaur (Sargun Mehta) and Kiranjit Kaur (Nimrat Khaira), who also happen to be sisters. With constant chaos at home, even their mother-in-law (Nirmal Rishi) can’t take it anymore and is the mastermind behind getting a third wife for her son. Enter Monica Bellucci—an Italian woman played by Sargun Mehta in a double role. When Nirmal brings her home, the feuding wives unite to reclaim their husband, resulting in a series of hilarious attempts and escalating drama. As the village gets swept up in the madness, the stage is set for a laugh-out-loud comedy of marital mayhem.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 is a light-hearted rollercoaster that celebrates love, family, and the beauty of embracing imperfections.

Producer Jatin Sethi said, "The success of ' SaunkanSaunkanay' was a testament to the power of a unique story and relatable characters. With 'SaunkanSaunkanay 2,' we aimed to build upon that foundation, delivering a film that is even more entertaining and emotionally resonant. The collaboration with the entire team, from the director to the cast, has been seamless, and their dedication shines through every frame. We are incredibly proud of what we've created, and partnering with ZEE5 for the World Digital Premiere ensures that this film will be accessible to a vast audience, allowing its charm and humor to spread far and wide."

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Actors On OTT Release

Ammy Virk who played Nirmal Singh in the film said, " I am really excited that 'SaunkanSaunkanay 2' will be available on ZEE5 for audience across the globe. With this more people can enjoy the sequel to Nirmal's chaotic yet hilarious married-life journey from the comfort of their homes."

Producer and actor Sargun Mehta express her emotions saying, "In SaukanSaunkanay 2, playing double role of Naseeb and Monica was a riot and now that the movie is releasing on ZEE5, I can't wait the wide audience to experience the madness and the unique dynamics the characters in the movie bring out. This out and out comedy film is surely going to entertain the global audience."

Nimrat Khaira who is playing Kiranjit's character in the film said, " Kiranjit's journey in the sequel of SaunkanSaunkanay 2 has become more interesting with the element of fun and quirk. I am quite excited that the film will be available to watch on ZEE5 starting July 25. We have got lot of love for the first part and theatrical release of this film, I am expecting same love to shower again on us.

If you missed watching the film in theatres, catch the Saunkan Saunkanay 2’ exclusively on ZEE5 from July 25.