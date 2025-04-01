Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Teaser: Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk, And Nimrat Khaira Reunite For Comic-Caper - Watch

New Delhi: Punjabi cinema’s blockbuster comedy Saunkan Saunkne is making a grand return with its highly anticipated sequel, Saunkan Saunkanay 2. Featuring the stellar trio of Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira, the film is set to entertain audiences once again with its laughter-packed storyline and rib-tickling performances.

Directed by Smeep Kang, known for his mastery in comedy films, and written by the acclaimed Amberdeep Singh, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 promises to take the hilarity and drama to the next level. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 30, 2025.

The sequel is backed by leading production houses Naad Studios and Dreamiyata Entertainment, led by Jatin Sethi along with Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta. The makers recently teased a glimpse from the film, sparking excitement among fans who have eagerly awaited a follow-up to the 2022 hit.

The original Saunkan Saunkne was a massive success, winning hearts with its unique storyline and power-packed performances. With Saunkan Saunkanay 2, the makers aim to deliver an even bigger cinematic treat filled with humor, emotions, and engaging drama.

With the reunion of Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira, the expectations are soaring high. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable rollercoaster of fun when Saunkan Saunkanay 2 arrives in theaters this summer.