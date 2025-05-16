Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Trailer: Surprise! Meet Ammy Virk’s Foreign Wife, Sargun Mehta Shines In A Double Role - Watch

New Delhi: The wait is over! The official trailer for Saunkan Saunkanay 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2022 Punjabi blockbuster Saunkan Saunkne, has just been released — and it promises double the laughter, double the drama, and triple the entertainment.

Starring the dynamic trio Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira, the trailer offers a riotous glimpse into the comic chaos that unfolds when love, rivalry, and quirky family dynamics collide once again. With punchy dialogues, laugh-out-loud moments, and a colorful narrative, the sequel looks ready to raise the bar even higher.

Directed by comedy king Smeep Kang and penned by the brilliant Amberdeep Singh, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 brings back the magic of its predecessor while adding fresh twists and hilarious new conflicts.

Speaking about the sequel, Ammy Virk shared, "We knew we had to come back with something even more entertaining, and this trailer is just the beginning!" Meanwhile, Sargun Mehta added, "This film is very close to my heart. Fans of the first one will love the madness we’ve brought to round two!"

One of the biggest surprises in the trailer is Sargun Mehta’s exciting double role. Alongside her original character, she stuns fans by appearing as Ammy Virk’s foreign wife — a glamorous, quirky new avatar that adds an unexpected twist to the story. This surprise package is already making waves, with fans eager to see how this double dose of Sargun shakes up the already tangled love triangle.

The trailer has already sent fans into a frenzy, not just for the comedy and chemistry — but also for a mysterious new twist. Whispers of a third girl entering the storyline have added fuel to the fire, hinting at even more romantic confusion and hilarious rivalry. With Sargun’s double role in play, fans are left wondering — what could possibly go wrong now?

Backed by Naad Studios and Dreamiyata Entertainment, the film is produced by Jatin Sethi, Ravie Dubey, and Sargun Mehta — a team known for delivering crowd-pleasers with mass appeal.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 hits cinemas on May 30, 2025. Until then, catch the trailer and prepare for a wild summer of fun, feuds, and a fresh face (or two) that just might shake things up!