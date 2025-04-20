Saunkan Saunkne 2 Teaser Out: Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk, Nimrat Khaira Return With More Laughter | WATCH

New Delhi: The Punjabi blockbuster Saunkan Saunkne is all set to return to cinemas this May. The iconic trio—Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira—are making a grand comeback with a hilarious storyline and beloved characters.

The latest teaser of the much-anticipated sequel has left audiences excited and in stitches. Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira are once again winning hearts with their performances. The teaser also gives fans a sneak peek at Nasseb’s new love interest, adding a fresh twist to the comedy.

Directed by Smeep Kang, the film promises to take the drama and laughter to the next level. Saunkan Saunkne 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 30, 2025.

The sequel is produced by leading production houses Naad Studios and Dreamiyata Entertainment, helmed by Jatin Sethi along with Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

The first installment of Saunkan Saunkne, released in theatres on May 13, 2022, was a massive hit, grossing over ₹55 crore within just 45 days of its release.

The original story revolved around Nirmal and Nasseb, a couple with a seemingly perfect marriage but no child even after eight years. What follows is a rollercoaster of events that had audiences laughing throughout.