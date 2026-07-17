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SC refuses immediate release of animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath'; asks makers to release it after Rath Yatra

The Supreme Court on Friday refused the immediate release of animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' during the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra and permitted the makers of the film to release it on or after July 28, when the Yatra concludes.

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
SC refuses immediate release of animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath'; asks makers to release it after Rath Yatra
Image Credit: Movie Still

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