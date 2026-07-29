/SC refuses to stay release of Lord Jagannath animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath', raises concern over pleas to ban art

"We have Kabir's Ramayana, we have Ramayana of every State. Every person has his own creativity. If we pass such an order, all Ramayana, Mahabharata on television will stop. No art in any form - television, creativity, painting, sculpture of Hindu God or Goddess - if you want, we will pass such an order," Justice Nagarathna told Pritambar Acharya, Advocate General of Odisha, appearing for the temple administration.