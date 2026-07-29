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SC refuses to stay release of Lord Jagannath animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath', raises concern over pleas to ban art

Mahaprabhu Jagannath: The apex court cautioned that if such petitions continue to be filed, the court may eventually have to pass stringent orders barring any depiction of Hindu gods and goddesses in any artistic form.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
SC refuses to stay release of Lord Jagannath animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath', raises concern over pleas to ban art
Image Credit: Movie Still

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