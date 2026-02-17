Advertisement
SEYON

Seyon first look: Kamal Haasan–Sivakarthikeyan join forces after Amaran

Seyon poster features Sivakarthikeyan in a rugged, rustic avatar, a sharp departure from his recent role in 'Amaran.'

|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 12:13 PM IST|Source: ANI
Seyon first look: Kamal Haasan–Sivakarthikeyan join forces after Amaran(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: It's official! Kamal Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan are reuniting for a new film titled 'Seyon,' following the massive success of 2024 released movie 'Amaran'.
The project was formally announced on February 16, 2026, a day ahead of Sivakarthikeyan's birthday on February 17, with a striking first-look poster unveiled by the producer-actor himself.

 
 

A post shared by Raaj Kamal Films International (@rkfioffl)

'Seyon' marks the second collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Kamal Haasan's production banner, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). Their previous association with 'Amaran' proved to be a major milestone.

Sivakumar Murugesan, known for the upcoming film 'Thaai Kizhavi', is directing 'Seyon.'

The title, along with the imagery in the first-look poster, featuring peacocks and a sickle, symbolically references Lord Murugan, also known as Seyon in Tamil tradition.

The poster presents Sivakarthikeyan in a rugged, rustic avatar, a sharp departure from his recent role in 'Amaran.'

Music for 'Seyon' will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while cinematography will be handled by Vivek Vijaykumar.
The makers are aiming for a theatrical release in 2026.

Following the title announcement, the team revealed plans for a "Seyon Celebration" event scheduled for February 17 at 10 am.

A teaser or glimpse video is expected to be unveiled at the event, offering audiences their first visual preview of the film.

