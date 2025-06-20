'She Is My Favourite In The Film,' Says Nagarjuna As He Showers Praise On Rashmika Mandanna’s Role In Kuberaa

New Delhi: As Sekhar Kammula’s much-anticipated crime drama Kuberaa hits theatres, the film is not only drawing strong reactions from audiences but also heartfelt appreciation from its lead cast. Veteran actor Nagarjuna, who stars in the film alongside Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna, recently expressed his admiration for Rashmika’s performance, calling her his “favourite” in the film.

During a promotional event, Nagarjuna said with enthusiasm, “My favourite in the film is her… when I saw the dubbing… my favourite is her!! She suited the role so well!”

His warm words reflect the lasting impression Rashmika left on her co-star, earning admiration for her transformation and screen presence.

Joining the chorus of praise, actor Naga Chaitanya also lauded Rashmika’s evolution as a performer: “She really transformed herself into the character. We’ve seen her in a variety of characters… she’s too good!”

The father-son duo’s appreciation not only highlights Rashmika’s performance but also cements her rising stature in the industry.

Adding to the wave of support, Rashmika’s rumoured beau, Vijay Deverakonda, shared a heartfelt message on social media ahead of the film’s release.

“Wishing #Kuberaa all the very best as it heads to the big screen,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Rashmika, clearly touched by the encouragement, reposted the message along with an emotional note:

“This is everything I work for.. This just makes everything so worth it. Fills my heart with so much joy when I see my director and Nag sir who I adore and look up to so much- proud of me.. Shekar sir and Nag sir - I hope to always have your blessings Our film is releasing tomorrow, I wish the best for all of us!”

Our film is releasing… https://t.co/ebShQhgw5B — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 19, 2025

With its powerful performances, heartfelt team dynamics, and emotional backing from fans and peers alike, Kuberaa is shaping up to be more than just a crime drama, it’s a testament to the collaborative spirit of cinema.

Kuberaa is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.