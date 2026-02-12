Shehnaaz Gill announces ‘Ishqnama’, a romantic drama set against India-Pakistan conflict

Mumbai: Punjabi actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill will be seen headlining a romantic drama titled 'Ishqnama'.



On Thursday, Shehnaaz took to Instagram and unveiled the first poster of the upcoming film, which is set to be released on July 24.



The poster offers a striking glimpse into Ishqnama's world - "a romance drama rooted in true events and unfolding against the fraught India-Pakistan backdrop," as per press note.



In one image, Shehnaaz is seen hugging an injured Jayy Randhawa, her expression heavy with pain, resilience and devotion, capturing a love bruised by conflict yet refusing to break. In another visual, she appears in a bridal avatar, draped in the old Punjabi aesthetic, hinting at a love story shaped as much by sacrifice as by longing.



"First picture from My upcoming Movie....."ISHQNAMA" True Story of True Lovers NIMMA-NASIMA Releasing 24th july 2026 in Cinemas worldwide @arvindrkhaira @jayyrandhawa @saurabhsachdeva77 @jaani777 @bpraak @sourabh_rana #shehnaazgill," Shehnaaz posted on her Instagram handle.



Meanwhile, last year, Shehnaaz achieved a major milestone with the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, marking her debut as a producer under Shehnaaz Gill Production. In 2023, she was featured alongside Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.