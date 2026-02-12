Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016420https://zeenews.india.com/regional/shehnaaz-gill-announces-ishqnama-a-romantic-drama-set-against-india-pakistan-conflict-3016420.html
NewsEntertainmentRegionalShehnaaz Gill announces ‘Ishqnama’, a romantic drama set against India-Pakistan conflict
SHEHNAAZ GILL

Shehnaaz Gill announces ‘Ishqnama’, a romantic drama set against India-Pakistan conflict

Shehnaaz Gill has announced her upcoming film, Ishqnama, a romantic drama based on a true love story, releasing in theaters worldwide on July 24, 2026.

|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 11:45 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shehnaaz Gill announces ‘Ishqnama’, a romantic drama set against India-Pakistan conflict(Instagram)

Mumbai:  Punjabi actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill will be seen headlining a romantic drama titled 'Ishqnama'.
 
On Thursday, Shehnaaz took to Instagram and unveiled the first poster of the upcoming film, which is set to be released on July 24.
 
The poster offers a striking glimpse into Ishqnama's world - "a romance drama rooted in true events and unfolding against the fraught India-Pakistan backdrop," as per  press note.
 
In one image, Shehnaaz is seen hugging an injured Jayy Randhawa, her expression heavy with pain, resilience and devotion, capturing a love bruised by conflict yet refusing to break. In another visual, she appears in a bridal avatar, draped in the old Punjabi aesthetic, hinting at a love story shaped as much by sacrifice as by longing.

 
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

 
 "First picture from My upcoming Movie....."ISHQNAMA" True Story of True Lovers NIMMA-NASIMA Releasing 24th july 2026 in Cinemas worldwide @arvindrkhaira @jayyrandhawa @saurabhsachdeva77 @jaani777 @bpraak @sourabh_rana #shehnaazgill," Shehnaaz posted on her Instagram handle.
 
Meanwhile, last year, Shehnaaz achieved a major milestone with the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, marking her debut as a producer under Shehnaaz Gill Production. In 2023, she was featured alongside Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

mobility
Customs duty cut on aircraft parts to reduce cost of of maintenance: Boeing
 North Korea
Is Kim Jong Un retiring? Spy agency claims he's chosen an unexpected heir
Auto news
Rolls-Royce looking to scale up India investment; Potential for 10,000 jobs
Auto news
Fortuner's rival MG Majestor unveiled: Key features, specs and booking details
Crishan Kalugamage Italy cricket
Meet Crishan Kalugamage: Tuscany pizza boy shines in Italy’s 10-wicket win
Italy
Italy claim historic first T20 World Cup win, crush Nepal by 10 wickets
India-US Trade Deal 2026
Amendments in India-US trade deal factsheet reflect shared understanding: MEA
ISL
ISL 2025-26 season: Key dates, teams, venues, format, live streaming
Aditya Pancholi
Rape FIR against Aditya Pancholi: Bombay HC hears plea
CPI inflation
CPI inflation for January recorded at 2.75% under new base year