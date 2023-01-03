topStoriesenglish
GAUTAMI PATIL

Lavani dancer Gautami Patil thrashes man with her sandal after he allegedly tries to molest her

Lavani dancer Gautami Patil thrashes man: The 26-year-old lavani dancer hails from Dhule. She often gets criticised for her seductive dance moves.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

New Delhi: Popular Lavani dancer Gautami Patil's video of beating a man has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the said man tried to molest her amid a massive crowd and she gave it back with a solid thrashing. The video is apparently 3 months old and it was taken at an event in Sangli’s Bedag village. 

Reportedly, Lavani dancer Gautami, who is known for her moves and bold expressions reportedly thrashed the man with her sandals after he touched her inappropriately. Amid the unruly crowd, Gautami was allegedly upset with the person trying to get close to her. 

The 26-year-old Lavani dancer from Dhule was in news in the past for her seductive performances. The Marathi dancer has many stellar performances to her credit. 

In November 2022, one of her events hogged attention after an elderly person was found dead at the venue. Gautami later held a press conference regarding this unfortunate incident and said that this tragic incident happened after the closure of her dance act. 

She reportedly said she will abstain from attending such events in the future. 

 

Gautami PatilGautami Patil videoGautami Patil danceGautami Patil Lavani dancer

