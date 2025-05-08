Shor Police Make Telugu Debut With Subham Soundtrack, Set To Drop Back-To-Back Albums

New Delhi: Following the chart-topping success of their Dhoom Dhaam soundtrack, acclaimed musical duo Shor Police — Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes — are now venturing into Telugu cinema with their highly anticipated original score for Subham. The film marks the debut production of celebrated actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and is set to hit theatres on May 9, 2025.

Known for their genre-blending soundscapes and emotionally resonant compositions, Shor Police have crafted a bold and eclectic album for Subham, perfectly in tune with the film’s quirky horror-comedy narrative. The soundtrack, composed of five distinctive tracks, ranges across musical styles, from R&B and Telugu rap to nostalgic soap-opera motifs and experimental electronic arrangements.

The standout track, Vellipove, is an upbeat R&B number sung by Kunal Ganjawala. It features a clever lyrical play on the English phrase “go away,” woven humorously into the Telugu language. Another highlight, Jaagratha, is a rap-heavy, high-octane track by indie talents AsurA and Nawab Gang that upends the typical festive wedding number. Cerejo and Gomes lend their own voices to Ayyo Paapam, a cheeky R&B duet with a mischievous edge. Janma Janmala Bandham, composed as the theme song of a fictional 90s-style TV show, adds a nostalgic twist that connects to the film’s storyline. The album closes with The Clock Strikes 9, a moody, electronic remix of the same theme, performed by Bianca Gomes and Zain Boxwala.

Speaking about their foray into Telugu cinema, Clinton Cerejo expressed enthusiasm about the creative freedom the project offered. “This is our first venture into the South industry as composers, although we’ve both sung in South films before. What excited us most about the Subham album was the creative freedom to explore an eclectic soundscape, ranging from R&B and rap to nostalgic TV serial vibes. Working with Samantha was a great opportunity, especially since it’s her maiden production. Telugu audiences are incredibly open to diverse genres, and that gave us the chance to step out of our comfort zone and tell this quirky, layered story through music. We really had fun experimenting, and it allowed us to play with musical ideas that we don’t often get to experiment with in traditional film soundtracks.”

Bianca Gomes echoed the sentiment, adding, There’s nothing an artist loves more than being given a blank canvas to work on, and that’s exactly what we got with this film. Right from the very beginning, we had complete creative freedom. When you work with a director or producer for the first time, the creative process naturally takes a little time as you try to understand where they’re coming from. But we were fortunate to find that understanding early on, which helped bring out the best in the music. With film music, it’s so important to stay true to the characters and the mood of the story. Ultimately, it’s about communicating the narrative to the audience, everything needs to come together cohesively. I think that freedom really allowed us to craft a strong musical statement with these songs.”

Following Subham, Shor Police will also release another album the very next week. Titled Pune Highway, the four-track Bollywood soundtrack features top voices including Sunidhi Chauhan (Aali Ga), Armaan Malik (Tu Kaun), Varun Jain, Siddharth Mahadevan, Shashwat Singh (Chal Chod Na Yaar), and Yashita Sharma (Main Kaun). Releasing on May 16, the album continues the duo’s commitment to genre fluidity and experimental arrangements while maintaining mainstream appeal.

With back-to-back projects showcasing their versatility and fearless approach to sound, Shor Police are solidifying their presence across Indian cinema. As Subham and Pune Highway hit theatres in quick succession, audiences can expect a dynamic sonic experience — one that might just have them spilling their popcorn in surprise and delight.