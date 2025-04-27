'Shubham’ Trailer OUT! Samantha Prabhu’s First Production Promises Humour And Horror

Mumbai: The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Subham’ was unveiled on Sunday. The film marks the debut production of actor-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The trailer promises a genre-defying family entertainer packed with humor, horror, suspense, and heart.

With a fresh narrative, the film features a young star cast, and a foot-tapping score by Vivek Sagar and music by Clinton Cerejo.

The film, produced under the banner of Tra La La Moving Pictures, is all set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on May 9.

Earlier, Samantha Ruth spoke about menstruation and said conversations around periods are still met with silence, whispers, and shame.

Talking about how periods are still considered to be a taboo subject, Samantha earlier said, "As women, we’ve come so far, yet conversations around periods are still met with silence, whispers, and shame”.

The actress, in an episode of her podcast ‘Take20’, spoke to nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary about menstruation , cycle syncing, endometriosis, and the everyday (yet rarely acknowledged) health struggles that women face.

She told IANS, “Speaking with Rashi Choudhary reminded me how crucial it is to break these taboos and dated notions. Our cycles are powerful and, most importantly, life-affirming. Definitely not something to be ashamed of or hide or, for that matter, even taken lightly”.

In the episode of the podcast, Samantha opened up about her own relationship with her body, learning to listen to it, and the challenges that come with being a woman in the public eye while dealing with something as debilitating as endometriosis.

In the podcast, Samantha said, “The menstrual cycle and how it affects our mind and body is something we need to consistently keep learning about with every passing year. Rashi, with her wealth of experience and the depth of her knowledge, has a very clear manner of explaining things, and I’m glad, together, we could have such a well-rounded chat dedicated to truly understanding & harnessing the power of this life force that we as women are blessed with.”