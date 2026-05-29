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NewsEntertainmentRegional‘Sigma’ release date officially announced: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay’s directorial set to hit theatres on THIS date
SIGMA

‘Sigma’ release date officially announced: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay’s directorial set to hit theatres on THIS date

‘Sigma’ release date officially announced for Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut starring Sundeep Kishan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 29, 2026, 11:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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‘Sigma’ release date officially announced: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay’s directorial set to hit theatres on THIS date(Image: Instagram)

The release date for Sigma, the upcoming directorial debut of Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has been officially announced. The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on July 31, with Sundeep Kishan playing the lead role. The project is backed by Lyca Productions.

Announcement Shared on Social Media

Jason Sanjay revealed the release date through a collaborative Instagram post with Lyca Productions. The poster featured Sundeep Kishan holding a shovel while staring intently at the camera, hinting at the film’s gritty tone.

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Sharing his excitement, Sanjay wrote: “A high-stakes heist begins. SIGMA storms into theatres on July 31st. Gear up for the ultimate quest.”

Heist Thriller with Action-Drama Elements

Early promotional material suggests that Sigma is an action thriller centred around a high-stakes heist. The film reportedly follows a “lone wolf” character, played by Sundeep Kishan, who becomes entangled in crime and a treasure-hunt-style narrative.

The story is expected to blend action, comedy, and drama, with the motion poster previously hinting at a stylised, fast-paced narrative.

Also Read | Marathi film ‘Yeto Ka Naay’ announced; Shoot underway in Mumbai ahead of theatrical release this year

Technical Crew

Sigma is produced by Lyca Productions and features music composed by Thaman S. The film has cinematography by Krishnan Vasant, editing by Praveen KL, and VFX supervision by Hariharasuthan. The shoot was completed in approximately 65 days over a four-month schedule.

The ensemble cast includes Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Pandit, Anbu Thasan, and Yog Japee, among others.

Jason Sanjay on His Debut Journey

Reflecting on the project, Jason Sanjay described Sigma as a deeply meaningful experience, thanking producer Subaskaran and Lyca Productions for their support. He also acknowledged the efforts of the cast and crew and expressed eagerness to present the film to audiences on July 31.

Reports confirm that Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights for the film, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.

Vijay’s Film Legacy Continues in Parallel

Jason Sanjay’s debut comes amid continued attention on his father, C. Joseph Vijay, a prominent actor-turned-politician. Vijay’s last film appearance was in The Greatest of All Time (2024), directed by Venkat Prabhu. He is also expected to appear next in Jana Nayagan, which has faced release delays.

Vijay, who entered politics and became Chief Minister following the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, was sworn in at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on May 10 after his party TVK secured a majority.

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