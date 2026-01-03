Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentRegionalSilent Black Comedy ‘Gandhi Talks’ Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy And Aditi Rao Hydari Release Date Out
GANDHI TALKS

Silent Black Comedy ‘Gandhi Talks’ Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy And Aditi Rao Hydari Release Date Out

The dialogue-free black comedy Gandhi Talks, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Aditi Rao Hydari, explores society, greed, and Gandhi’s ideals through a unique cinematic experience.

|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 05:02 PM IST|Source: ANI
Silent Black Comedy ‘Gandhi Talks’ Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy And Aditi Rao Hydari Release Date Out(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: The release date for the upcoming film 'Gandhi Talks', which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Aditi Rao Hydari, has been announced.

Zee Studios shared the update on social media along with a video.

'Gandhi Talks' is directed by Kishore Belekar and is different from most films, as it is said to have no spoken dialogue.

Speaking about the vision behind the film, director Kishore Belekar, as per a release, shared, "Gandhi Talks is a film about trusting silence. As Indian cinema marks over a century of storytelling, we wanted to return to the medium's most elemental form, pure performance and emotion."

"The actors embraced that vulnerability completely, and A.R. Rahman's score became the film's voice. With Zee Studios', Meera Chopra's support, we were able to make a bold, honest piece of cinema," he added.

Along with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari, the film also stars Siddharth Jadhav in a crucial role.

The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman.

The film will release in theatres on January 30, 2026.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTCWMVbiAv7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

'Gandhi Talks' is said to be a black comedy. The film examines the gap between Mahatma Gandhi's ideas and the realities of today's society. The story follows a young man struggling with money and how his life intersects with that of a thief. The film is expected to address values, greed, and society.

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the film 'Thalaivan Thalaivii', directed by Pandiraj. Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan produced the movie under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films and TG Thyagarajan. It hit theatres on July 25, 2025.

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Arvind Swamy, on the other hand, was last seen on the big screen in 'Tanvi The Great'.

