Sing Geetham on OTT: When and where to watch Telugu comedy drama

New Delhi: Telugu comedy drama Sing Geetham is directed by the iconic Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. For the fans, the good news is that the movie is coming to the digital platform. The film hogged attention when it was announced, as it marked the legendary filmmaker's return to direction at 94 - making it his 61st venture.
The musical fantasy is now gearing up to for its digital premiere. Sing Geetham will premiere on Netflix on July 9, 2026, in four languages, with Kannada and Malayalam.
Telugu Musical Film #SingGeetham OTT Premiere in Netflix On July 9 pic.twitter.com/bPujgSMpoE— Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) July 5, 2026
Produced by Nag Ashwin and presented by C. Aswini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, the film stars Ayaan Khan, Ahilya Bamroo and Shalini Kondepudi. It has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Sing Geetham was released worldwide on 12 June 2026 in theatres.
The story follows a small mining village of Kuberapuram, where due to corporate greed only one sacred, last-surviving tree inhabited by a woman named Gauri remains. The plot changes after a young man falls in love with Gauri but fails to stop a ruthless businesswoman from bulldozing the final tree, triggering a curse that deprives the villagers of normal speech and forces them to express every emotion entirely through song.
The mystical drama unfolds and makes it an interesting watch for viewers.
Notable special appearances were made by Vijay Devarakonda as a business mogul, KV Anudeep as Subba Rao, Rahul Ravindran as Uday Mannem, Prathap's father and Brahma's partner in Kubera Gold Mines and Nivetha Pethuraj as Sailaja 'Sailajamma' Mannem, Prathap's mother.
The legendary director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao had the idea for the film even before the release of Pushpaka Vimana (1987). Filming took place in Chennai and Hyderabad, and lasted around 77 to 78 working days. The music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad.
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