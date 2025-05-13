Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2900449https://zeenews.india.com/regional/singer-g-khan-set-for-acting-debut-in-punjab-s-first-zombie-comedy-jombieland-2900449.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
JOMBIELAND

Singer G Khan Set For Acting Debut In Punjab’s First Zombie Comedy 'Jombieland'

Punjabi singer G Khan marks his acting with Punjab's first zombie comedy movie 'Jombieland'

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 13, 2025, 12:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Singer G Khan Set For Acting Debut In Punjab’s First Zombie Comedy 'Jombieland'

New Delhi: After receiving a great reaction for the character posters of Binnu Dhillon and Kanika Mann, the makers have now released the character poster of G Khan, introducing him as "33." His first look is interesting.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by G KHAN (@officialgkhan)

 

Popular Indian musician G Khan, who is known for hits like "Got You" (2024), "Jatt Da Na" (2024), "Jee Karda" (2020), "Kall Parso" (2022), and "Blood Report" (2024), is set to make his acting debut with Punjab’s first-ever zombie comedy, Jombieland. The film also stars - Kanika Maan, Jassa Dhillon, Angira Dhar, Dhanveer Singh and Guri, and is directed and written by Thaparr. Jombieland is set to release in cinemas on 13th June.

G Khan on his acting debut and his role stated, “Acting is something I’ve always wanted to explore, but I waited for the right project. When I heard the concept of Jombieland, I knew this was it. It’s fresh, funny, and completely out of the box. I’m excited and nervous, but more than anything, I’m grateful for the opportunity to entertain my fans in a whole new way.”

Speaking clearly about Jombieland, G Khan added, “Jombieland is not just a comedy or a horror film – it’s a zom-com (zombie comedy), wild, entertaining ride that brings something new to Punjabi cinema. We’ve put a lot of heart and madness into it. I’m proud to be part of a project that’s breaking boundaries and making history.”

Jombieland is produced by Neeraj Ruhil and Subhav Sharma under the banner of Next Level Productions.

The film is the first part of an aimed trilogy and will be released in five languages – Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam – making a brave new step for regional Indian cinema.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK