Sivakarthikeyan And AR Murugadoss Unite For High-Octane Action Thriller Dil Madharasi

New Delhi: Sivakarthikeyan is all set to join forces with the celebrated director AR Murugadoss for their highly anticipated action thriller, Dil Madharasi. This marks their first collaboration, sparking huge excitement among fans. Sivakarthikeyan, who recently delivered a massive hit with Amaran, is now teaming up with Murugadoss, known for his string of blockbuster films. Produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, Dil Madharasi is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, expected to dominate the box office upon release. To ramp up the anticipation, the film’s release date was announced on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

In a thrilling announcement, the makers revealed the release date, writing:

The teaser, which offered a sneak peek into the film's title, has already set the internet ablaze with excitement. Sivakarthikeyan is expected to appear in an intense action-packed role, leaving fans eagerly waiting for what’s to come. The cinematography for the film is handled by Sudeep Elamon, and the music, which promises to elevate the narrative, will be composed by none other than Anirudh Ravichander. Known for his iconic compositions like Why This Kolaveri Di and his work in films like Beast, Vikram, Jailer, Jawan, and Leo, Anirudh’s music is sure to be a major highlight of the film.

AR Murugadoss, a director famed for his action-packed films with social themes, brings his signature style to Dil Madharasi. With hits like Ghajini, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and Kaththi, Murugadoss continues to prove his mettle in the industry.

Rounding out the star-studded cast is Rukmini Vasanth, joined by a powerhouse ensemble including Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer, and Vikranth. The film will feature editing by Sreekar Prasad and action choreography by the renowned Kevin and Dhilip Masters.

Dil Madharasi, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, is all set to hit theaters worldwide on September 5, 2025. Get ready for the ride of a lifetime!