Sivakarthikeyan-Starrer Tamil Action-Fantasy Drama 'Maaveeran' Gets A Release Date

New Delhi: Prime Video today announced the global streaming premiere of Tamil action-fantasy drama Maaveeran. Directed by Madonne Ashwin and produced by Arun Viswa, Maaveeran stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, along with Yogi Babu, Mysskin, Aditi Shankar, and Saritha in pivotal roles, and a special voice-over by Vijay Sethupathi. Maaveeran will exclusively stream on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 11; along with the Telugu dub titled ‘Mahaveerudu’.

Maaveeran revolves around Sathya (Sivakarthikeyan), a feeble and timid cartoonist who along with other members of a slum-dwelling community is forced to relocate to a poorly built apartment complex. Despite inconveniences, Sathya being non-confrontational refuses to voice his concerns about the despicable conditions. When suddenly, a freak incident results in him being able to hear the voice of his comic strip character, Maaveeran – a fearless warrior, who urges him to stand up against corruption and fight for his people, who have no recourse.

Excited about the streaming premiere of the film, actor Sivakarthikeyan said, “Maaveeran is a perfect blend of fantasy, humor, drama, and satire, which makes it a thoroughly enjoyable family watch. Ashwin built this truly engrossing real world and masterfully weaved in an element of fantasy, that made it so enjoyable not only for the audience but also, all of us working in it. Receiving so much love and adulation from everyone who has watched the film in cinemas, I can’t wait for the rest, all over the world to watch Maaveeran when it streams exclusively on Prime Video.”

Director Madonne Ashwin said, “Maaveeran is the result of countless hours of research, preparations and immense amount of hard work. With a riveting core idea, the film explores the internal conflict our protagonist, Sathya experiences, even if it causes inconvenience to himself or his family. And his transformation after certain incidents is a revolutionary journey of self-discovery, courage, an eventual realization that there’s a hero in each one of us, who has the capacity to help and do right by people. I am thrilled that the audience in over 240 countries and territories will now be able to watch and enjoy Maaveeran when it streams on Prime Video.”