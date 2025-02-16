SKxARM: A.R. Murugadoss Drops Big Update On Sivakarthikeyan Starrer, TITLE Reveal Date Out!

New Delhi: Acclaimed filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss is already making waves with his action-packed extravaganza Sikandar starring Salman Khan. While its teaser has set the perfect tone for this high-octane spectacle, excitement is now building for another big project from his slate.

The director has now dropped a major update on his upcoming film, tentatively titled SKxARM, starring Amaran star Sivakarthikeyan.

A.R. Murugadoss shared a thrilling SKxARM poster on X (formerly Twitter), building excitement. His caption further amped up the anticipation!

Take A Look !



The most awaited #SKxARM TITLE GLIMPSE out on February 17th at 11 AM. pic.twitter.com/mhE4ALHZFM February 16, 2025

The SKxARM poster is bold, wild, and brimming with action. With just a powerful caption—"His arrival will mean one thing... CARNAGE", the makers amped up the excitement while sharing a big update that the much-awaited 'Title Glimpse' will be out on February 17th at 11 AM.

This marks the first-ever collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and A.R. Murugadoss, making SKxARM one of the most awaited films of 2025. Sivakarthikeyan, fresh off the success of critically acclaimed Amaran, joins forces with Murugadoss, the visionary behind blockbusters like Ghajini, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and Kaththi.

Adding to the excitement, the film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. With the Title Glimpse announcement coinciding with Sivakarthikeyan’s 40th birthday, anticipation is at all-time high.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal in key roles.