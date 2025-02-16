Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2859601https://zeenews.india.com/regional/skxarm-a-r-murugadoss-drops-big-update-on-sivakarthikeyan-starrer-title-reveal-date-out-2859601.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
SKXARM

SKxARM: A.R. Murugadoss Drops Big Update On Sivakarthikeyan Starrer, TITLE Reveal Date Out!

The director has now dropped a major update on his upcoming film, tentatively titled SKxARM, starring Amaran star Sivakarthikeyan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2025, 04:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SKxARM: A.R. Murugadoss Drops Big Update On Sivakarthikeyan Starrer, TITLE Reveal Date Out! (Image: @ARMurugadoss/ X)

New Delhi: Acclaimed filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss is already making waves with his action-packed extravaganza Sikandar starring Salman Khan. While its teaser has set the perfect tone for this high-octane spectacle, excitement is now building for another big project from his slate.

The director has now dropped a major update on his upcoming film, tentatively titled SKxARM, starring Amaran star Sivakarthikeyan.

 A.R. Murugadoss shared a thrilling SKxARM poster on X (formerly Twitter), building excitement. His caption further amped up the anticipation!

Take A Look !

The SKxARM poster is bold, wild, and brimming with action. With just a powerful caption—"His arrival will mean one thing... CARNAGE", the makers amped up the excitement while sharing a big update that the much-awaited 'Title Glimpse' will be out on February 17th at 11 AM. 

This marks the first-ever collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and A.R. Murugadoss, making SKxARM one of the most awaited films of 2025.  Sivakarthikeyan, fresh off the success of critically acclaimed Amaran, joins forces with Murugadoss, the visionary behind blockbusters like Ghajini, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and Kaththi.

Adding to the excitement, the film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. With the Title Glimpse announcement coinciding with Sivakarthikeyan’s 40th birthday, anticipation is at all-time high.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal in key roles.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK