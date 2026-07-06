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Sneak peek of 'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku' out: Veri-starrer to release on THIS date

Directed by Dayal Padmanabhan, the period crime drama Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku features actor Vetri in a pivotal role.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 05:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
Sneak peek of 'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku' out: Veri-starrer to release on THIS date
Image Credit: IMDb

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