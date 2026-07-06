Sneak peek of 'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku' out: Veri-starrer to release on THIS date

Arivu refuses to do any such thing. He says, "Arivu (referring to himself) can steal, but we must never steal Arivu (knowledge)the unaware, the film's director Dayal Padmanabhan, had, during an earlier press conference clarified that the story of this film will not have anything to do with the well known Lakshmikanthan murder case in which popular film stars of that era were the suspects in the murder of a journalist called Lakshmikanthan.