Sohum Shah’s Crazxy Unveils New Trailer, Promising Wild Thriller Experience

New Delhi: Following the success of Tumbbad's re-release, Sohum Shah is back with his highly anticipated thriller, Crazxy, and the excitement is off the charts. After teasing fans with a quirky and hilarious release date announcement featuring Daadi, Hastar, and Vinayak, the newly dropped trailer takes the madness to an entirely new level.

The trailer delivers an absolutely chaotic and unique glimpse into the film, offering a thrilling, never-before-seen experience that perfectly complements the teaser's vibe. With Crazxy, Shah is set to redefine the thriller genre, promising a fresh and thrilling cinematic adventure.

Watch The Trailer Here:

Directed and written by Girish Kohli, the film boasts slick visuals, dynamic cinematography, and edge-of-your-seat thrills. Produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer, Crazxy promises to be an electrifying ride.

The film is slated for release on February 28, 2025, and has already heightened anticipation for an unforgettable cinematic experience.