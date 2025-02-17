Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2860077https://zeenews.india.com/regional/sohum-shah-s-crazxy-unveils-new-trailer-promising-wild-thriller-experience-2860077.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
CRAZXY

Sohum Shah’s Crazxy Unveils New Trailer, Promising Wild Thriller Experience

Sohum Shah's Crazxy unveils a wild new trailer, promising a thrilling, chaotic ride with a fresh take on the Bollywood thriller genre.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sohum Shah’s Crazxy Unveils New Trailer, Promising Wild Thriller Experience (Image: Trailer Still/Instagram)

New Delhi: Following the success of Tumbbad's re-release, Sohum Shah is back with his highly anticipated thriller, Crazxy, and the excitement is off the charts. After teasing fans with a quirky and hilarious release date announcement featuring Daadi, Hastar, and Vinayak, the newly dropped trailer takes the madness to an entirely new level.

The trailer delivers an absolutely chaotic and unique glimpse into the film, offering a thrilling, never-before-seen experience that perfectly complements the teaser's vibe. With Crazxy, Shah is set to redefine the thriller genre, promising a fresh and thrilling cinematic adventure.

Watch The Trailer Here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

Directed and written by Girish Kohli, the film boasts slick visuals, dynamic cinematography, and edge-of-your-seat thrills. Produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer, Crazxy promises to be an electrifying ride.

The film is slated for release on February 28, 2025, and has already heightened anticipation for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK