Sohum Shah Shares Exciting BTS Promotional Music Video From 'Crazxy', Announces Song Release Date - WATCH

New Delhi: The excitement surrounding Sohum Shah’s upcoming thriller Crazxy continues to build as the promotional content pushes the buzz to new heights. Following the massive success of Tumbbad's re-release, Sohum Shah has taken things to the next level with a thrilling release date announcement featuring iconic characters Daadi, Hastar, and Vinayak. While the teaser hinted at a world of madness, the trailer now delivers a new level of craziness, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more.

To further intensify the anticipation, Sohum has shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes (BTS) video on social media, announcing the highly anticipated Abhimanyu promotional music video, set to release tomorrow. The teaser for the track had already captured the audience’s attention, and now, with the upcoming release, fans will get a closer look at Sohum’s portrayal of Abhimanyu, adding another layer of excitement to the already gripping narrative.

Sohum Shah’s Crazxy is poised to break new ground in the Bollywood thriller genre, with slick visuals, dynamic cinematography, and heart-pounding thrills. Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the film is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer. Set to hit cinemas on 28th February 2025, Crazxy promises a wild ride for audiences.