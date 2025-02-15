Sohum Shah Teams Up With Ila Arun For Insane Promotional Song In ‘Crazxy’

New Delhi: The excitement surrounding Sohum Shah’s upcoming thriller Crazxy continues to rise, especially after the success of Tumbbad’s re-release. Fans have been eagerly awaiting more details, and they recently got an inside look at the set, where Sohum is shooting for a fun and energetic promotional song with the legendary Ila Arun.

As per a reliable source, "Producer and Actor Sohum Shah is shooting a totally crazxy and insanely fun promotional song for his upcoming film Crazxy. Adding to the excitement, The legendary and popular culture icon, Ila Arun will be a part of the track and music video promising powerful vocals. With this crazy collaboration, fans can expect something truly unforgettable."

The film Crazxy, breaking new ground in the Bollywood thriller genre, is written and directed by Girish Kohli and produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad. With slick visuals, dynamic cinematography, and intense thrills, Crazxy is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of 2025. The film is slated for a theatrical release on 28th February 2025.