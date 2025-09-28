Sonakshi Sinha Shines In New ‘Jatadhara’ Poster; Song ‘Dhana Pisachi’ To Release On Sept 30

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to make her Telugu cinema debut with the upcoming supernatural fantasy thriller Jatadhara. The film, also starring Sudheer Babu, is slated to release in cinemas on November 7, 2025, in both Hindi and Telugu.

On Ashtami, the makers unveiled a gripping motion poster along with the announcement of the release date of a song. The caption read: “As the Goddess awakens this Ashtami, so does the evil, as Dhana Pisachi arrives on 30th September. Witness #Jatadhara in theatres from November 7, 2025.”

The song Dhana Pisaachi will be out on September 30th.

Earlier, Zee Studios had released character posters and a thunderous teaser that left viewers intrigued. The latest motion poster has further amplified the anticipation, showcasing cosmic visuals and the eternal clash between good and evil.

The Cast of Jatadhara

The film features an ensemble cast including Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. Each character is set against a mythological backdrop, promising a spectacle filled with grandeur, power, and cosmic fate.

Directors Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan shared their vision for the project: “Jatadhara is rooted in a folk tale where darkness collides with divine power, bringing audiences face-to-face with the presence of God. It’s a story of faith, fear, and cosmic destiny.”

Teaser Highlights

The teaser, unveiled earlier, is packed with high-octane visuals, a powerful background score, and mythology-driven storytelling. Sudheer Babu is seen flaunting his chiselled six-pack abs, while Sonakshi Sinha appears in a never-seen-before avatar as the demonic goddess Dhanapisachini , a role that portrays her in a fierce and menacing light.

With its mythical storyline, star power, and larger-than-life visuals, Jatadhara promises to be an epic cinematic experience when it hits the big screens this November.