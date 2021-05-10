South actor-TV show host Thummala Narsimha Reddy aka TNR dies of COVID-19, celebs and fans mourn demise

New Delhi: Telugu actor and talk show host Thummala Narsimha Reddy popularly known as TNR died due to COVID-19 on Monday (May 10). According to reports, he had been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad where he breathed his last before succumbing to COVID-related complications.

He had starred in several Telugu films such as HIT, George Reddy, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya among others. Reddy had amassed a huge fan following owing to his talk show on YouTube titled 'Frankly with TNR'.

After the news of his demise was broken, the South film industry and his fans were shocked to learn of his sudden demise and took to social media to condole his unfortunate demise. Many actors, directors, and producers tweeted about how they were saddened by losing not only such a great actor but also an amazing human being.

Have a look at their Twitter condolences:

He is too good as an Anchor, actor and a nice human being.

It's really really disturbing to know that he is no more. We miss you sir #TNR #RipTNR pic.twitter.com/iqZxi3otbs — VenuCha#RRRan (@AlwysVenuCharan) May 10, 2021

Shocked to hear that renowned journalist, actor and a wonderful human being #TNR garu is no more.

Rest in Peace sir#RIPTNR pic.twitter.com/TC7n3BIzyZ — Manoj Manchu (@HeroManoj1) May 10, 2021

Shocked to hear that #TNR Garu is no more. Have seen more than 2 hrs of his interviews.

Condolences to his family #RIPTNR pic.twitter.com/LcbbJdjKaF — PavanKumar Baddi (@PKBTweets) May 10, 2021

Never knew this man personally or even interacted with him but his interviews would get the very authentic and real self of personalities which is rare ,he was a journalist with a vision #RIPTNR GARU , Sharing the link of one of the interviews I liked https://t.co/EOvZo5XrMB — poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) May 10, 2021

My career has started because of you #TNR sir.. i am not able to digest this fact that you are no more!

I will be missing you#RIPTNR pic.twitter.com/ss8kUc2fOR — Ananya Nagalla (@AnanyaNagalla) May 10, 2021

It is really disturbing and sad to hear that #TNR garu is no more. My deepest Condolences and strength to his family. Om Shanti.#RIPTNR pic.twitter.com/Rte2JlCNOl — Sunil (@Mee_Sunil) May 10, 2021

The famous interviewer TNR garu is no more After battling with #COVID19, #TNR garu just passed away

May his soul rest in peace #RIPTNR garu pic.twitter.com/BbkEVYp6a0 — Surekha_tarakian (@SurekhaTarakian) May 10, 2021

Shocked and deeply saddened to hear that TNR gaaru is no more. Have seen all of his interviews and he was the best. My deepest condolences and strength to the family #RIPTNR #TNR pic.twitter.com/ddhrL0TwpI — suman shetty (@iam_sumanshetty) May 10, 2021

It's the ideology that stays, even after the person passes away. He's an embodiment of objectivity, which is a very rare quality in today's interviewing and media community. This loss is irreplaceable. #RipTNR pic.twitter.com/Yg4m5ohvW4 — Anurag Bontha (@AnuragBontha) May 10, 2021

The second wave of Coronavirus has affected the film industry to a great extent as many actors, directors have succumbed to the deadly virus in the past few weeks. Tamil director Thamira, actress Shashikala, actor Rahul Vohra, Tamil cinematographer, director KV Anand, actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, and composer Shravan Rathod are some of the celebs that we lost due to the Coronavirus.