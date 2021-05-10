हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Thummala Narsimha Reddy

South actor-TV show host Thummala Narsimha Reddy aka TNR dies of COVID-19, celebs and fans mourn demise

Actor and host of the talk show 'Frankly with TNR' Thummala Narsimha Reddy lost his life to COVID-19 on Monday (May 10).

Twitter: Ananya Nagalla

New Delhi: Telugu actor and talk show host Thummala Narsimha Reddy popularly known as TNR died due to COVID-19 on Monday (May 10). According to reports, he had been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad where he breathed his last before succumbing to COVID-related complications. 

He had starred in several Telugu films such as HIT, George Reddy, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya among others. Reddy had amassed a huge fan following owing to his talk show on YouTube titled 'Frankly with TNR'. 

After the news of his demise was broken, the South film industry and his fans were shocked to learn of his sudden demise and took to social media to condole his unfortunate demise. Many actors, directors, and producers tweeted about how they were saddened by losing not only such a great actor but also an amazing human being. 

Have a look at their Twitter condolences

 

The second wave of Coronavirus has affected the film industry to a great extent as many actors, directors have succumbed to the deadly virus in the past few weeks. Tamil director Thamira, actress Shashikala, actor Rahul Vohra, Tamil cinematographer, director KV Anand, actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, and composer Shravan Rathod are some of the celebs that we lost due to the Coronavirus.

