South Actress Samyuktha Menon And Singer Mangli Visit Tirupati Temple, Seek Blessings From Lord Venkateswara At Tirumala

Tirumala: Actress Samyuktha Menon visited Lord Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. On the same day, singer Mangli was also spotted at the temple offering her prayers at Tirumala Temple.

The temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and is one of the most visited religious sites in the nation. It attracts millions of devotees annually.

After the 'Vaathi' actress Samyuktha offered her prayers to the Lord Venkateswara, the temple priests offered Vedic blessings at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam officials presented her with the temple's teertha and prasadam during her visit.

Samyuktha donned a minimal make-up look for the visit. In the accessory department, the actress wore big earrings which beautifully complemented her dress.

While talking to the media, Samyuktha opened up about her future projects and said that she will have back-to-back movie releases this year.

"So this year there are a lot of movies coming to me that are very important. Not only for me I wanted everyone who was working alongside me to come a very good one year. I'm doing five projects which will be released back-to-back." said Samyuktha.

Samyuktha Menon is known for films like 'Popcorn', 'Lilli', 'Gaalipata 2', 'Vaathi', and 'Virupaksha' among others.

On the same day, accompanied by her family and close friends, singer Mangli also paid a visit to Swamy Venkateswara Temple on Tuesday.

As the singer was leaving after darshan, the fans of Mangli surrounded her for autographs and photos. She greeted her fans with a smile and posed with them for the selfies.

On Monday, music composer and singer Thaman and actor Ashwin Babu also visited the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Music director Thaman recently composed music for Bobby's latest Telugu film 'Daku Maharaj' starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Srinath and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead roles.

While Ashwin Babu is known for Hidimbha (2023), Raju Gari Gadhi 3 (2019) and Mansion 24 (2023). His recent theatrical release was 'Shivam Bhaje', an action drama written and directed by Apsar.