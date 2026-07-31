/South Indian OTT releases this week (July 27 to Aug 2, 2026): Gatta Kusthi 2 to Balan: The Boy streaming online

South Indian OTT releases: The last week of July brings a full plate for South Indian streaming fans. Vishnu Vishal's wrestling-comedy sequel Gatta Kusthi 2 lands on Netflix fresh off a strong theatrical run, while the Malayalam psychological thriller Balan: The Boy debuts on ZEE5. Add in Chinna Chinna Aasai, Heart Beat Season 3, and Deewana, and there's a title for nearly every mood this weekend.
Set against the backdrop of the enchanting shores of Varanasi, two souls meet by chance. Somewhere within this unfolding chaos, an unspoken bond begins to form, slowly slipping beyond friendship. It is written and directed by Varsha Vasudev. It features Vishnu Agasthya, Aparna Balamurali, Madhoo Shah and Indrans in lead roles.
Streaming date: July 28
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Balan - The Boy is a Malayalam psychological thriller film directed by Chidambaram and written by Jithu Madhavan. The film stars Adhisheshan K. R., Farzana Palathingal and Muhammad Zinaan, alongside Jean Paul Lal, Girish A. D. and Tovino Thomas in supporting roles.
Streaming date: July 31
Where to watch: ZEE5
Heart Beat is a Tamil medical drama series starring Deepa Balu in the leading titular role, alongside Anumol, Charukesh M and Karthik Kumar in other important roles. The series is written by Deepak Sundarrajan and directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, Abdul Kabeez and Chidambaram Manivannan.
Streaming date: July 31
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The Telugu romantic drama Deewana features Harshith Reddy and Smeha Manimegalai in lead roles. It is written and directed by Sreekanth Sangishetty. The Telugu comedy follows a young man experiencing unrequited love as he navigates his longing and vulnerability toward Ammu.
Streaming date: July 31
Where to watch: Aha
Gatta Kusthi 2 is a Tamil sports comedy drama film written and directed by Chella Ayyavu. The film, a sequel to Gatta Kusthi (2022), stars Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, while Zara Zyanna, Karunas, Munishkanth, and Kaali Venkat play supporting roles.
Streaming date: July 31
Where to watch: Netflix
Bhuvanam Gaganam is a Kannada romantic drama film directed by Gireesh Mulimani. The film stars Pramod Panju, Pruthvi Ambaar, Rachel David, Ponnu Ashwathi, Sharath Lohithaswa, and Achyuth Kumar.
Streaming date: July 31
Where to watch: ZEE5
This Tamil romantic-comedy follows a corporate employee whose materialistic girlfriend maxes out his credit card, forcing him to juggle mounting debt and relationship pressures while recounting his story to police. It is written and directed by Magesh Rajendran. The film features Naga Durga, Adithya Kathir and Pavish Narayan.
Streaming date: July 31
Where to watch: Prime Video
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