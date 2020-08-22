हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suriya

South superstar Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' digital release date announced

Soorarai Pottru is a film based on events and struggles of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. 

South superstar Suriya&#039;s &#039;Soorarai Pottru&#039; digital release date announced

New Delhi: South top star Suriya's much-awaited Soorarai Pottru will be streaming on October 30, 2020, on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The film will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages respectively. 

Soorarai Pottru is a film based on events and struggles of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. It features Suriya in the titular role and Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal in prominent roles.

“The moment I heard the script from Director Sudha, I was sure it has to be told and I wanted to produce this film under 2D Entertainment”, shares Suriya. 

He adds, “Essaying Capt. Gopinath’s character came to me as a challenge, but we are very proud of our final product! I am glad that audiences across the world will be able to watch “Soorarai Pottru”, on Amazon Prime Video from their homes in these unprecedented times. This film is our labour of love and I am happy that it will now entertain the global audience.”

Soorarai Pottru has been directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya.

 

Tags:
SuriyaSoorarai PottruOTT platformAmazon Prime VideoSouth actorTamil actor
Next
Story

Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam drama 'CU Soon' to on release on OTT platform- All you need to know!
  • 29,75,701Confirmed
  • 55,794Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M1S

Badhir News: News for hearing impaired; August 22, 2020