South superstar Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' digital release date announced

New Delhi: South top star Suriya's much-awaited Soorarai Pottru will be streaming on October 30, 2020, on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The film will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages respectively.

Soorarai Pottru is a film based on events and struggles of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. It features Suriya in the titular role and Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal in prominent roles.

“The moment I heard the script from Director Sudha, I was sure it has to be told and I wanted to produce this film under 2D Entertainment”, shares Suriya.

He adds, “Essaying Capt. Gopinath’s character came to me as a challenge, but we are very proud of our final product! I am glad that audiences across the world will be able to watch “Soorarai Pottru”, on Amazon Prime Video from their homes in these unprecedented times. This film is our labour of love and I am happy that it will now entertain the global audience.”

Soorarai Pottru has been directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya.