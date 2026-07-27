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  • /Spider-Man: Brand New Day Tamil anthem out: GV Prakash Kumar's energetic track amps up Marvel excitement

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Tamil anthem out: GV Prakash Kumar's energetic track amps up Marvel excitement

The makers of Spider-Man: Brand New Day have released a high-energy Tamil anthem composed by GV Prakash Kumar ahead of the film's worldwide release. Sung by rapper Vengayo, the promotional track celebrates Marvel's iconic superhero with vibrant visuals and electrifying performances.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 09:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 09:22 PM IST
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Tamil anthem out: GV Prakash Kumar's energetic track amps up Marvel excitement
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