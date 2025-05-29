Sreeleela Set To Kickstart 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' With Pawan Kalyan: What We Know!

New Delhi: The Kissik girl, Sreeleela is currently on cloud nine basking in the new-found success of her stardom which followed post Pushpa 2 chartbuster song with Allu Arjun. She is busy with her dream Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan in an Anurag Basu film and is all set to begin shooting for her next biggie with none other than Pawan Kalyan.

Sreeleela-Pawan Kalyan Movie

Adding to the excitement, a source revealed Sreeleela's upcoming schedule for Ustaad Bhagat Singh opposite Pawan Kalyan, "Sreeleela is gearing up to begin shooting for her much-anticipated film Ustaad Bhagat Singh alongside power star Pawan Kalyan. The shoot is scheduled to commence on June 10th and will continue for a month-long schedule. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film is already generating massive interest and is slated for a grand release in 2026."

Sreeleela - The 'Next Big Thing'

In an interview with Elle India, when asked how she feels about being called the 'next big thing', Sreeleela said, “It’s a very kind thought, and I have immense gratitude for people’s faith in me. Fuel and pressure aside, it’s a responsibility — and I want to give it the best of my ability.”

She is on the cover of Elle India magazine's May issue. She also opened up quitting her doctor dreams to become an actor. She said, "Doctor was the first spelling I knew. That was very clear. But everyone who met me, especially my mom’s colleagues, used to say, ‘She’s going to get into acting for sure.’ My mom would be like, ‘Shhh! Don’t say it in front of her!’”

On the work front, Sreeleela will next be seen in an untitled film opposite Kartik Aaryan, marking her much-awaited Bollywood debut. The pairing has already sparked immense curiosity, and the film is all set to release on Diwali 2025.