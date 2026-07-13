Sriimurali calls 'PARAAK' the most challenging film of his 23-year career

Speaking after the teaser was unveiled on Sunday, Sriimurali said, "Cinema has only one language, and that is good cinema. With 'PARAAK', I want to give the audience something different. It is the story and the concept that excited me the most. I have been in the industry for 23 years and have done many action sequences, but what we have attempted in this film is one of the most challenging experiences of my career. It is not about making a film quickly. It is about making it with conviction, responsibility and the determination to create something truly unique."