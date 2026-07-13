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Sriimurali calls 'PARAAK' the most challenging film of his 23-year career

Sriimurali has opened up about the intense journey behind his upcoming pan-India action thriller PARAAK. The actor said the film pushed him and the entire team beyond their limits, making it the most challenging project of his 23-year career.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 05:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
Sriimurali calls 'PARAAK' the most challenging film of his 23-year career
Image Credit: Sriimurali /Instagram

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