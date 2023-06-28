topStoriesenglish2628149
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Srivalli Rashmika Mandanna Begins Shooting For Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 - Here's A Sneak-Peek

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reprising the role of Srivalli in the sequel to the blockbuster movie.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 05:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

New Delhi: National Crush Rashmika Mandanna, who became the talk of the town after her performance in the pan-India film 'Pushpa: The Rise', revealed on Tuesday that she has started shooting for the Allu Arjun-starrer, as she shared a sneak peek from the film sets. She will reprise the role of Srivalli in the sequel to the blockbuster movie. 

The actress shared in her Instagram Story that she began filming for the much-awaited 'Pushpa: The Rule' in Hyderabad, and is shooting nights. On the photo, she wrote, "#nightshoot.."

Recently, after wrapping up for her upcoming film, Animal in Delhi, Rashmika kickstart the shoot for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' near Hyderabad. Living a suitcase life, the actress is simultaneously shuffling between the two projects in different cities. 

On the work front, apart from Pushpa 2: The Rule and Animal, Rashmika will also be seen in 'Rainbow' and 'VNR Trio'.

