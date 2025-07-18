New Delhi: The buzz around maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli's next big project titled as of now SSMB 29 starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra is palpable. Now, as per several media reports, the story of the film has apparently been leaked online. A report by The Citizen from Tanzania mentioned about the film’s upcoming shooting schedule along with the plot.

SSMB 29 Story Leaked

It revealed SSMB 29 storyline, claiming that Mahesh Babu-starrer is made on a whopping $116 million budget, calling it one of India’s ‘most ambitious cinematic spectacles’. They described the film as: "Inspired by Indiana Jones and African adventure classics, the film follows a rugged explorer who sets out on a high-stakes mission through uncharted terrain, battling nature, mystery, and a powerful enemy to uncover a long-lost secret that could change the world. Think ancient legends, wild landscapes, and edge-of-your-seat thrills."

The same report also alleged that the makers of SSMB 29 will kickstart shooting a new schedule in the third week of July in Serengeti and will head to South Africa after that.

About SSMB 29

A grand puja was held in Hyderabad earlier this year in January. The ceremonial event, held at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad, was a low-key but significant affair, attended by key members of the film’s crew, including SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, and Rajamouli’s wife Rama.

In a special screening of RRR in Japan, SS Rajamouli expressed his excitement about introducing Mahesh Babu to a wider global audience.

'SSMB 29' also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a crucial role. No official confirmation about the film's plot or storyline has been made by the filmmaker so far.