Su From So OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kannada Horror-Comedy Blockbuster Online

Su From So OTT Release: Directed by JP Thuminad, the film is a horror-comedy inspired by the director’s own village. Since its release on July 25, the Kannada hit has earned glowing reviews from both critics and audiences. With a blockbuster theatrical run, it has cemented its place as one of the most profitable Indian films in recent years. In just two weeks, it crossed Rs 43 crore net in India and has now grossed over Rs120 crore worldwide. Following its smashing box office success, the film is now gearing up for its much-awaited digital debut.

Su From So OTT Release Details

Headlined by JP Thuminad, this horror-comedy hit is creating buzz ahead of its much-anticipated digital debut. According to ET reports, JioHotstar has acquired the streaming rights to the Kannada blockbuster. The report also mentioned that the film was earlier slated for a September 5 premiere, though the platform has yet to make an official announcement. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the makers to confirm the OTT release date.

Su From So Movie Cast, Plot & Interesting Fact

Sulochana from Someshwara, inspired by a real-life incident from director JP Thuminad’s own village, promises a unique blend of horror, comedy, and emotional drama set against a rural backdrop. The story revolves around Ashoka, a carefree youngster whose life turns upside down when villagers suspect he is possessed by the spirit of a woman named Sulochana. What begins as a supernatural mystery gradually unfolds into a heartfelt tale, laced with humor and a powerful social message - making it a must-watch. The film also stars Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, and Mime Ramdas in pivotal roles.

An interesting fact about the film is that it reportedly went through 26 rewrites before arriving at its final draft. The hard work has clearly paid off, as both audiences and critics have praised its authenticity and gripping storyline, fueling strong word-of-mouth buzz and much awaited digital debut.