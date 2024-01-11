New Delhi: The narrative of Aradhana's Founder, Chintan Bhikhubhai Kankad, affectionately known as Prem Kumar, mirrors the quintessential Bollywood storyline: a tale of underdog aspirations and their realization. Despite hailing from a modest background, Prem nurtured a cinematic dream since his 8th-grade days. Enthralled by the nuances of filmmaking— the camera's choreography, seamless scene transitions, exhilarating jump cuts, and awe-inspiring long shots— he envisioned a future in the cinematic realm.

In 2016, at the age of 18, Prem materialized his dream by producing the Gujarati film "Koi Aane Parnavo" under the banner of Prem Kumar Productions. This debut marked the culmination of an arduous journey, involving struggles to secure funding and bridge gaps in industry knowledge. Prior to venturing into filmmaking, Prem's humble origins compelled him to balance education and work from the tender age of 12. Despite completing a degree in Civil Engineering, his entrepreneurial spirit, ignited by the diamond merchants of Surat, led him to establish four thriving businesses: Aradhana Fashion, Aradhana Glow Sign, Aradhana Physiotherapist, and Aradhana Jari.

The pivotal moment in Prem's entrepreneurial trajectory arrived with the launch of Aradhana Fashion, a successful textile enterprise. Starting solo, devoid of financial support from friends and family, the company has evolved into an entity with over 450 employees. Despite facing challenges, Aradhana Fashion boasts a 10-crore factory, generating an impressive turnover of 50 crores.

Beyond his pursuits in entrepreneurship and filmmaking, Prem Kumar encompasses more facets. An ardent traveler, he is on the brink of commencing a world tour. Additionally, his passion for cricket, coupled with his expertise, has earned him the moniker "Jhony." Pushing the boundaries of his capabilities, Prem harbors plans to explore diverse avenues in the business world.