‘Super Subbu’ trailer out: Netflix’s first Telugu comedy drama set to release on July 2

Playing a starry-eyed influencer aspiring to become an actor, Mithila Palkar said, "What drew me to Super Subbu was the way it balances humour with genuine human emotions. Be78neath all the chaos, curiosity and laughter, there is a story about relationships, acceptance and people learning to understand each other better. The world that Mallik Ram has created feels unique, vibrant and full of life, and every character brings something memorable to the journey. Being part of a story that is both entertaining and meaningful was incredibly exciting. Collaborating with Netflix always feels like a homecoming -- I was a part of one of their first Netflix originals, Little Things to now being a part of their first Telugu original, Super Subbu, our association seems to have come full circle. I'm excited for audiences across the world to discover the charm of Maakipur."