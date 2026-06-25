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‘Super Subbu’ trailer out: Netflix’s first Telugu comedy drama set to release on July 2

The trailer of Netflix’s Telugu series Super Subbu has been unveiled, giving fans a first glimpse into its engaging storyline and characters.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 01:12 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 01:12 PM IST
‘Super Subbu’ trailer out: Netflix’s first Telugu comedy drama set to release on July 2
Image Credit: ANISource: ANI

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