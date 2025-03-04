Superboys of Malegaon Actor Adarsh Gourav Set To Make Telugu Debut With A Psychological-Horror Film

Mumbai: Adarsh Gourav is now set to make his Telugu debut in a psychological horror movie. The actor heaped praise on the South film industry and said that it has consistently delivered “some of the most compelling and innovative films.”

Adarsh shared: "I've always believed that great stories transcend language, and as an actor, my biggest thrill is to explore diverse narratives across industries. The South film industry has consistently delivered some of the most compelling and innovative films, and I’m excited to finally be a part of it.

The upcoming yet-untitled project is being spearheaded by Jahnavi, daughter of renowned producer DVV Danayya, and is directed by Baba Shashank. The film is scheduled for release in 2025.

He said that he has never done a psychological horror genre.

“This project, in particular, is unlike anything I’ve never done Psychological horror genre and it has a gripping story that immediately drew me in. Collaborating with a visionary team and making my Telugu debut with Jahnavi's production is truly special. I can't wait for audiences to see what we’re creating."

Adarsh began acting with the drama film My Name Is Khan in 2010. He gained international recognition for playing chauffeur Balram Halwai in the satirical film “The White Tiger”, which earned him nominations for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

He has also worked in “Hostel Daze”, the comic thriller series “Guns & Gulaabs”, and “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan”.

His latest work includes “Superboys of Malegaon”, a coming-of-age film directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover. Inspired by the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon, it is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh and other amateur filmmakers in the small town of Malegaon.

The film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan.