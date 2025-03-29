New Delhi: Superstar Mohanlal is making headlines for his latest film L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 action-thriller Lucifer. Just a day after his chartbuster film broke box office records, a new rumor is doing the rounds on social media. The star is speculated to be teaming up with Rishabh Shetty for the highly anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1. Social media is abuzz with questions about whether he's joining the Kantaraverse or it is just another rumour related to the star,

Mohanlal In Kantara 2?

In a recent interview with OTTPlay, when asked if he was part of Kantara 2, Mohanlal clarified that he is not involved in the film as of now. However, the superstar openly requested the makers to consider him for a role in the franchise. Making a vocal request, Mohanlal addressed the rumours, saying, "Please ask them to put me in Kantara 2. Give me a role. I am not a bad actor, I think."

Talking about Kantara: Chapter 1, the film serves as a prequel to the National Award-winning 2022 film Kantara. The movie stars Rishab Shetty in a pivotal role. However rumours of Mohanlal joining Chapter 1 were dismissed by the superstar in his signature witty style.

L2: Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 2

Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan made a powerful debut at the box office, earning an estimated Ps 22 crore on its openinh day. Released on March 27 and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the action thriller set a new benchmark for Malayalam Cinema, achieving the biggest opening ever more than tripling the previous record. The film has also just made its mark as the biggest Indian opener in New Zealand. According to Sacnilk, The earlier highest opener was Mohanlal’s Marakkar, which grossed Rs 20 crore worldwide, Talking about day 2, L2: Empuraan earned an impressive Rs 32.75 crore net in India.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan and Subaskaran, L2: Empuraan features an ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Sachin Khedekar, Abhimanyu Singh, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Indrajith Sukumaran.