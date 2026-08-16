Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates 51 years in cinema on sets of next film 'Dharman'

Rajinikanth, affectionately known as "Thalaiva" (leader) by his legion of fans, remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. He has starred in numerous films across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Rajinikanth's influence extends beyond his on-screen roles. With films spanning a wide range of genres and languages, his journey through the film industry has left an indelible mark.