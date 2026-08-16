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Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates 51 years in cinema on sets of next film 'Dharman'

Superstar Rajinikanth marked a historic milestone of 51 years in Indian cinema with a cake-cutting ceremony alongside director Ashwath Marimuthu and the crew on the sets of his upcoming 173rd film, Dharman.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 11:14 AM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates 51 years in cinema on sets of next film 'Dharman'
Image Credit: ANI

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