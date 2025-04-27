Advertisement
SURIYA

Suriya Joins Forces With Lucky Bhaskar Director Venky Atluri For Upcoming Tamil Project

Actor Suriya on Saturday officially announced that he will be teaming up with Telugu film director Venky Atluri for his next Tamil film. 

|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2025, 09:07 AM IST|Source: IANS
Suriya Joins Forces With Lucky Bhaskar Director Venky Atluri For Upcoming Tamil Project (Source: IANS)

Chennai: Actor Suriya on Saturday officially announced that he will be teaming up with Telugu film director Venky Atluri for his next Tamil film. 
 

It may be recalled that Venky Atluri delivered the blockbuster film 'Lucky Bhaskar', featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. The financial crime drama came in for a lot of critical acclaim and emerged a huge success, setting the cash registers ring at the box office.

Participating in a pre-release event for his upcoming film 'Retro' in Hyderabad, actor Suriya made the announcement that his film with director Venky Atluri would be produced by the popular production house Sithara Entertainment.

"I have to announce this today. The whole journey started with Allu Aravind garu. We are associating with Sithara Entertainment Vamsi garu and my dear brother Venky here. This will be my next. As you all have been asking, after a long time, with beautiful association and beautiful talent here, we will be doing my next Tamil film with dear Venky. I'll be shooting a lot, I'll be spending a lot of time here in beautiful Hyderabad. From May onwards, we start our next project. We need all your love and blessings and I am sure this will be a beautiful journey," Suriya announced.

At the moment, Suriya has an interesting line up of films beginning with director Karthik Subbaraj's 'Retro', which is scheduled to hit screens on May 1. The actor is also working on other projects including 'Vaadivaasal' with Vetrimaran and #Suriya45, which is being directed by R J Balaji.

Director Karthik Subbaraj's 'Retro' will feature Pooja Hegde alongside Suriya in the lead. Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the film will also feature a host of stars including Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram and Tamil actor Karunakaran.

Music for the film is by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna. Editing has been handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali and art direction is by Jacki and Mayapandi. The film, which will be high on action, will have stunts by Kecha Khamphakdee.

Interestingly, Suriya underwent special martial arts training in Thailand for this film.

