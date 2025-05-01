Suriya Starrer 'Retro' Hits Theatres To Thunderous Response, Fans Flock In Large Numbers

Chennai: Fans of Tamil actor Suriya are in for a treat as their favourite actor's new movie titled 'Retro' has finally been released in theatres on Thursday.

The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Along with Suryiya, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

In Chennai, the fans of Suriya are celebrating the release of the actor's film by visiting the theatres in large numbers to watch the early shows of the movie.

In the visuals, the fans are seen waiting in long queues to enter the theatres which appears to be housefull.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also stars Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

Actress Shriya Saran is also set to make a special cameo in the movie.

'Retro' marks the collaboration of director Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya for the first time.

Suriya was last seen in Kanguva, directed by Siva. The epic movie, which featured battle sequences and grand visuals, explored a story spanning 1,500 years into the past.

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, was last seen in Deva alongside Shahid Kapoor. The film was released in theatres on January 31.