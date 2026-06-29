Suriya, TJ Gnanavel team up for new film, Muhurtha held in Chennai

Hombale Films has officially announced its next ambitious cinematic venture, produced by Vijay Kiragandur, bringing together acclaimed actor Suriya, actress Kayadu Lohar, and celebrated filmmaker TJ Gnanavel for a film that promises to unite powerful storytelling with grand cinematic vision, as per a press release.
A recipient of two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards South, actor Suriya consistently balanced commercial success with critically acclaimed performances, while also earning recognition as a producer committed to meaningful cinema.
Joining them is director TJ Gnanavel, who rose to national prominence with the critically acclaimed Jai Bhim, a film celebrated for its powerful storytelling, emotional depth, and social relevance.
Hombale Films, one of India's leading production houses, is known for bringing films like 'KGF', 'Kantara', and 'Salaar'.
Speaking about the latest collaboration, Hombale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur shared, "At Hombale Films, we have always believed that powerful cinema is born when passionate people come together with a shared vision. Collaborating with Suriya and T. J. Gnanavel is a step towards telling a story that is honest, meaningful, and will connect with audiences across the world," the press release added.
The film features an accomplished technical team with music by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by S. R. Kathir, production design by K. Kathir, and editing by Philomin Raj.
The journey officially commenced with a grand muhurtha ceremony held at Park Hyatt, Chennai, on June 29, 2026. It was attended by the film's cast, crew, and eminent members of the industry.
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