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Suriya, TJ Gnanavel team up for new film, Muhurtha held in Chennai

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film stars Suriya and Kayadu Lohar, with director TJ Gnanavel at the helm, officially launching with a grand muhurtha ceremony in Chennai.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 08:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 08:13 PM IST
Suriya, TJ Gnanavel team up for new film, Muhurtha held in Chennai
Image Credit: (Image: ANI)

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