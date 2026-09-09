/Suriya turns cop in Jithu Madhavan’s ‘Scene’; title teaser promises a gripping Deepavali thriller

Chennai: The makers of director Jithu Madhavan's eagerly awaited next film, featuring actor Suriya in the lead, on Wednesday announced the title of the film as 'Scene' and said that it would hit screens worldwide on November 6 for Deepavali this year. Suriya, who took to his X timeline, to share the title teaser the makers released to announce the title of the film, wrote, "Hi Dear All, Here’s a glimpse into #Scene. In cinemas from 6th Nov 2026. #Deepavali2026."