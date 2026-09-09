Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Regional
  • /Suriya turns cop in Jithu Madhavan’s ‘Scene’; title teaser promises a gripping Deepavali thriller

Suriya turns cop in Jithu Madhavan’s ‘Scene’; title teaser promises a gripping Deepavali thriller

Suriya’s much-awaited collaboration with director Jithu Madhavan is titled Scene, with the title teaser introducing him as the intense cop Inbaraj ahead of its Deepavali release on November 6, 2026.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 08:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 08:01 PM IST
Suriya turns cop in Jithu Madhavan’s ‘Scene’; title teaser promises a gripping Deepavali thriller
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Suriya turns cop in Jithu Madhavan’s ‘Scene’; title teaser promises a gripping Deepavali thriller
2
3
4
5