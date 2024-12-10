Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2829929https://zeenews.india.com/regional/suriyas-kanguva-gains-top-spot-on-streaming-platform-trends-at-number-1-2829929.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
KANGUVA ON OTT

Suriya's Kanguva Gains Top Spot On Streaming Platform, Trends At Number 1

Kanguva On OTT: The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 01:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Suriya's Kanguva Gains Top Spot On Streaming Platform, Trends At Number 1 Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The recently released epic action drama Kanguva has taken the streaming world by storm, trending at the number one position on Prime Video India. Starring the versatile Suriya, alongside Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, the film has captivated audiences with its stunning visuals, gripping storyline, and powerful performances. Directed by the talented filmmaker Siva, Kanguva is proving to be a massive hit among viewers and critics alike.

The makers of Kanguva shared on their social media handle, “Soaring high and trending at #1 Stream #Kanguva on @primevideoin #KanguvaOnPrime.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kanguva (@kanguvathemovie)

Set against a sprawling historical backdrop, Kanguva weaves a tale of courage, revenge, and redemption. Suriya delivers a career-defining performance in the titular role, portraying a warrior navigating the challenges of love, betrayal, and destiny.

Bobby Deol, in a menacing avatar, shines as the antagonist, adding depth and intensity to the film. Disha Patani, with her ethereal charm and emotional depth, plays a pivotal role, complementing the narrative beautifully.

‘Kanguva’ was made with an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore. Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents of India. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography.

The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people. Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe. The film was released in theatres on November 14, 2024.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fake Milk Factory Busted in Bulandshahr
DNA Video
DNA: Will Babri Masjid Be Built in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament 'Reporting' Goes Viral, mocks PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Bangladesh burning Indian goods?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP on high alert for December 6?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK