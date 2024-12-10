New Delhi: The recently released epic action drama Kanguva has taken the streaming world by storm, trending at the number one position on Prime Video India. Starring the versatile Suriya, alongside Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, the film has captivated audiences with its stunning visuals, gripping storyline, and powerful performances. Directed by the talented filmmaker Siva, Kanguva is proving to be a massive hit among viewers and critics alike.

The makers of Kanguva shared on their social media handle, “Soaring high and trending at #1 Stream #Kanguva on @primevideoin #KanguvaOnPrime.”

Set against a sprawling historical backdrop, Kanguva weaves a tale of courage, revenge, and redemption. Suriya delivers a career-defining performance in the titular role, portraying a warrior navigating the challenges of love, betrayal, and destiny.

Bobby Deol, in a menacing avatar, shines as the antagonist, adding depth and intensity to the film. Disha Patani, with her ethereal charm and emotional depth, plays a pivotal role, complementing the narrative beautifully.

‘Kanguva’ was made with an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore. Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents of India. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography.

The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people. Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe. The film was released in theatres on November 14, 2024.