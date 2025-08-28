Amaravati: The makers have released a heartfelt love song from the politician and actor Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film 'They call him OG'. The track is titled 'Suvvi Suvvi'. The released track 'Suvvi Suvvi' features the love chemistry between the lead duo Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan.

The music was composed by Thaman S and sung by Sruthi Ranjani. The lyrics of the track were penned by Kalyan Chakravarthy.

With occasional glimpses from the movie, the latest track featured the singer Ranjani delivering a captivating performance along with an orchestra and a choir in the background.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The movie is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the banner of DVV Entertainment.

DVV Entertainment shared the song on their Instagram handle on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

'OG' is being promoted as a high-action film featuring Kalyan in an intense role. The film also marks Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's debut in Telugu cinema, where he plays the main antagonist.

Priyanka Arul Mohan stars opposite Pawan Kalyan. The music for OG is composed by S Thaman and will be released under Sony Music South. The film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya and Kalyan Dasari.

'They call Him OG' is slated to release in the theatres worldwide on September 25, 2025.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the movie 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. It was jointly directed by A. M. Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi.

It also starred Bollywood actor Bobby Deol in the lead role.