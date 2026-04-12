‘Swayambhu’ first song ‘Aajaa Dheerara’ to release on April 16; Nikhil Siddhartha stuns in fierce warrior avatar

New Delhi: Swayambhu is one of the most anticipated films of 2026, starring Karthikeya 2 fame Nikhil Siddhartha. The recently released teaser showcased him as Krishnan Raman, one of the most formidable warriors.

The film has generated significant buzz, with its teaser highlighting scale, intensity, and a compelling cinematic vision. Packed with thrilling action sequences, stunning visuals, and an energetic background score, the teaser quickly crossed 18 million views and continues to gain traction.

Further fuelling the excitement, the makers have now announced the release of the film’s first song. A new poster featuring Nikhil Siddhartha reveals that the first single, Aajaa Dheerara, will be released on April 16. The poster presents him in a fierce warrior avatar, set against a dense jungle backdrop, aiming a spear with intensity. This striking glimpse has heightened anticipation for the film’s musical and visual experience.

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Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “An anthem celebrating the warrior spirit. #Swayambhu first single #AajaaDheerara out on April 16. Blasting in theatres this Summer 2026.”

More About Swayambhu

Director Bharat Krishnamachari recently revealed that he envisions Swayambhu as a grand cinematic revival of India’s golden age—a time when the nation thrived as a global superpower with strong trade ties spanning China, Rome, Greece, and Southeast Asia. He shared that the film is rooted in real events and backed by extensive research for authenticity.

The film traces the rise of ancient India’s dominance and tells the story of Krishnan Raman, played by Nikhil Siddhartha—a legendary warrior and India’s first naval commander under Rajaraja Chola I. His strategic brilliance and naval strength helped the Chola Empire expand into a formidable maritime power, shaping India’s legacy as a cultural and trade hub.

Set against the magnificence of India’s golden age, the teaser introduces a story steeped in culture, valour, and tradition. At the heart of the narrative lies the Sengol, hinting at an epic tale centred on legacy, justice, and righteousness. Nikhil Siddhartha commands a powerful screen presence, offering audiences a never-seen-before avatar.

The film brings together an extraordinary lineup of top-tier technicians and creative forces. Helmed by Bharat Krishnamachari, the project features music by Ravi Basrur (KGF, Salaar fame), cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar (Baahubali, RRR), and editing by Tammiraju.

Spanning an impressive 170 days of filming, Swayambhu stands as one of the most ambitious productions in recent times. Produced by Bhuvan and Shreekar of Pixel Studios, the film is positioned as an epic tribute to India’s rich history and timeless glory. It is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in Summer 2026.