Swayambhu unveils vibrant first song poster on Holi; Nikhil Siddhartha stuns in fierce new avatar

After the launch of its teaser, the makers of Swayambhu have dropped a vibrant poster of the film’s first track, setting the tone for a colorful musical celebration.

Following the massive buzz generated by the teaser, the team has now treated fans to another exciting update. On the auspicious occasion of Holi, the makers unveiled the poster of the film’s first single, featuring Nikhil Siddhartha in a striking new avatar.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote: “Let’s paint this world with the colours of courage and victory. Happy Holi from the team of #Swayambhu. First single soon. ICYM the EPIC #SwayambhuTeaser. BLASTING IN THEATRES THIS SUMMER 2026.”

About the poster

The poster radiates festive energy, drenched in vibrant hues that perfectly capture the spirit of Holi. Nikhil Siddhartha appears both charismatic and intense. The visual hints that the first track will be a high-energy number, likely to become a festive anthem.

Ever since the teaser dropped, Swayambhu has been one of the most anticipated projects in the Karthikeya 2 star’s lineup. The teaser showcased grandeur, scale, and a compelling narrative backdrop.

Set during India’s glorious golden era, the teaser presents a story rich in heritage, courage, and cultural significance. At the heart of the narrative lies the powerful symbolism of the Sengol, hinting at a tale of legacy and honour. Nikhil Siddhartha appears in a fierce and commanding avatar, with the teaser packed with breathtaking visuals, intense drama, and action.

The film brings together an extraordinary lineup of top-tier technicians and creative forces from across the industry. Helmed by director Bharat Krishnamachari, the project features music by Ravi Basrur of KGF and Salaar fame, cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar of Baahubali and RRR, and editing by Tammiraju, along with several other celebrated talents.

Spanning an impressive 170 days of filming, the project stands as one of the most ambitious productions in recent times.

Swayambhu is produced by Bhuvan and Shreekar and is presented as an epic tribute to India’s rich history and timeless glory. The film is set for a worldwide release in Summer 2026.