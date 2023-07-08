Tamannaah Bhatia Dances To 'Kavaalaa' And Aces It With Her Sexy Moves, Netizens Are Impressed - Watch

New Delhi: Tamannaah Bhatia has recently been riding on the success of her back-to-back Hindi releases, 'Jee Karda' on Amazon Prime and 'Lust Stories 2' on Netflix. Now, the actress has once again become the talk of the town as her dance number from the Tamil film Jailer, titled Kaavaalaa, was finally released on July 6th amid much anticipation. In the meantime, Tamannaah dropped a reel of herself performing on the song and the fans are going gaga over her.

Tamannaah took to her Instagram handle and dropped a clip in which she could be seen showcasing her sexy moves on 'Kaavaalaa.' The actress was also accompanied by two other dancers that truly added more punch to her flawless performance. She wrote in the caption, 'If you aren’t already Hooked yet, here’s the Hookstep of #Kaavaalaa."

Fans are impressed with the actress' flawlessness and are praising her dance moves. One wrote, 'This is much better than the original!' Another one commented, 'Her moves are fire' and many have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis.

In the music video, Tamannaah is seen flaunting her sizzling avatar as she grooves to the raunchy number. What further surprises all in the song is the special appearance of Rajinikanth. 'Kaavaalaa' is sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, penned by Arunraja Kamaraj.

In 'Jailer,' Tamannaah will be seen sharing screen space with the legendary Rajinikanth in the much-awaited film.

Tamannaah Bhatia is truly on a roll, basking in the success of her recently released projects. And she continues to garner immense love from audiences with the release of Kaavaalaa. But that's not all for the actress this year! Besides Jailer, she has 'Bandra' in Malayalam and 'Bhola Shankar' in Telugu, 'Aranamanai 4' in Tamil in the pipeline.

'Jailer' will hit theatres on August 10.