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Tamil Actress Anandhi Ajay alleges all her scenes removed from Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan

Anandhi Ajay posted an emotional video expressing her heartbreak after learning all her scenes were edited out of Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, which opened to Rs 78.27 crore worldwide on day one.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 06:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
Tamil Actress Anandhi Ajay alleges all her scenes removed from Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan
Image Credit: @anandhi_offl/instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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