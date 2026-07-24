Popular Tamil television actor Anandhi Ajay posted an emotional video on social media after discovering that all her scenes were cut from the final edit of superstar Vijay’s political action drama Jana Nayagan. The actor broke down in tears as she shared her heartbreak over losing a career-defining opportunity she had been anticipating for over a year.
In the video posted to her Instagram account on Thursday, Anandhi expressed deep regret over the omitted portions, explaining in Tamil that she had been attached to the project for nearly a year.
While acknowledging that screen edits are a routine part of film production, Anandhi admitted this loss was uniquely painful. She noted that sharing screen space with Vijay had been a long-cherished dream, which is now unlikely to ever happen again given that Jana Nayagan is touted as the actor-turned-politician's final feature film before stepping away from cinema permanently.
Anandhi Ajay is a well-known name in Tamil television, having starred in popular serials such as Karthigai Pengal, Yamuna, Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, and Kallikattu Pallikoodam. Beyond acting, she is a trained classical dancer, yoga practitioner, and competitive reality TV contestant, having featured in non-fiction formats like Dance Jodi Dance 3.0, Jodi No.1 (Seasons 6 & 7), and Maanada Mayilada Season 7.
Despite receiving mixed critical feedback, Jana Nayagan posted strong opening figures across global markets. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film recorded an estimated Rs 41 crore net collection in India across 13,067 shows on day one, bringing its domestic gross to Rs 48.27 crore. Coupled with an overseas haul of Rs 30 crore, the film's worldwide gross opening stands at Rs 78.27 crore.
Regionally, the original Tamil edition led the box office with Rs 36.50 crore, followed by Rs 2.75 crore from the Telugu dub and Rs 1.75 crore from the Hindi market.
While its initial numbers are significant, Jana Nayagan fell slightly short of Vijay's top historic opening-day records set by Beast (Rs 49.30 crore) and The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) (Rs 44 crore).
Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions on a reported Rs 500 crore budget, the political action film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju, with an original soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
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