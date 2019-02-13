हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tarsem Jassar

Tarsem Jassar, Simi Chahal's Rabb Da Radio 2 release date out

The story of 'Rabb Da Radio 2' is expected to continue from where the first part ended.

Tarsem Jassar, Simi Chahal&#039;s Rabb Da Radio 2 release date out
Photo courtesy: Film Poster

New Delhi: 'Rabb Da Radio 2' starring Tarsem Jassar and Simi Chahal in lead roles, is one of the most awaited films of Punjabi industry. The film has been generating the right amount of buzz. The teaser of the film was released only recently and has been receiving immense love from the viewers. 

On Wednesday, the makers of the film announced the release date of the film, which is March 29, 2019. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the release date of the film writing, "Tarsem Jassar and Simi Chahal... #Punjabi film #RabbDaRadio2 to release on 29 March 2019... Poster:."  Take a look at his post below: 

'Rabb Da Radio 2' is touted to be a content-rich movie, just like its prequel. The film has been written by Jass Grewal and has been directed by Sharan Art. 

Apart from Tarsem Jassar and Simi Chahal, the film also features actors like BN Sharma, Avtar Gill, Jagjeet Sandhu, Harby Sanga, Gurpreet Bhangu, Shivandra Mahal, Sunita Dhir, Tania among others. 

Tarsem and Simi have previously worked together in 'Rabb Da Radio' and 'Daana Paani'. 

Tags:
Tarsem JassarSimi ChahalRabb Da Radio 2 Rabb Da Radio 2 teaserRabb Da Radio 2 poster
Next
Story

Telugu television actress Naga Jhansi's lover arrested by Hyderabad police

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi